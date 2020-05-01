Airtel Xstream App Witness 300% Viewership Increase in Retro TV Shows

Highlights Demand of Bollywood Classics has increased by 100 %

Mainly Tier 2 and 3 Cities have added to increased demand in Airtel Xstream App

Airtel Xstream App has introduced a new segment for Kids to keep them engaged

Airtel Xstream App is India’s first video network for premium digital content. Since the lockdown period was announced by the government to contain the Coronavirus, the demand for Airtel Xstream App has skyrocketed as people are relying on the platform for their entertainment purpose. Airtel Xstream App has witnessed a 50 % increase in overall streaming since mid-March. Not only this, but the average daily session time in Airtel Xstream app has also been increased by 40% in both tier 1 and 2 cities. With a 50% increase in streaming, the retro and Bollywood cult classics demand have drastically increased amid the lockdown period.

Retro TV Shows Viewership Increase by 300%

Airtel Xstream App offers more than 10,000 shows which include all the famous TV shows back from the 80s and 90s. Some of the most renowned TV Shows like Malgudi Days, Rajani, Dekh Bhai Dekh and many more have seen 300% demand increase in the lockdown period. The significant increase in demand is contributed by tier 2 and 3 cities as the penetration of OTT platforms in these markets is thriving due to increase smartphone availability and high-speed 4G data.

Demand of Bollywood Classics has increased 100%

Airtel Xstream App also offers various Bollywood classics and cult comedies. Some of the most famous Bollywood classics like Mother India, Don, Padosan, Raja Babu and many more have witnessed a surprise increase in demand. Since people are staying at homes due to the lockdown period, the average session time has been increased by nearly 40%, which has also increased the demand for cult comedy content.

Video Entertainment has Gained Important in Current Situation

Adarsh Nair, who is the CTO of Bharti Airtel, marked that the current scenario has increased the demand of Video Entertainment and it has made users relive all the old classics and feel nostalgic memories. The widespread library of Airtel Xstream is offering a good time to users amid the lockdown period. Not only this, but Airtel Xstream App is also taking care of all the segment of users and recently it has introduced a new segment of content for kids to keep them engaged in the lockdown period.