Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TVs with Dolby Digital Plus Launched, Prices Start at Rs 24,999

French television brand Thomson has launched its 4K Android TV series in India. The Oath Pro series launched by the company comes with HDR support up to the Dolby Vision format. Thomson has stated that the new range of TVs launched in the Indian market will closely compete with other television brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vu and more. Thomson Oath Pro series is available in three variants, and the starting price of the TVs is Rs 24,999. All the newly launched TVs have 4K display and runs on Android TV 9 Pie. Thomson has smartly priced the 4K Android-based TVs as per the price-sensitive market of India to attract more buyers from the mid-range segment.

Thomson Oath Pro Series: Features and Specifications

Thomson has launched three variants under the Oath Pro Series. All the newly launched TVs comes with Ultra HD (3849X2160) resolution and offers multiple features like Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation, Dolby Digital Plus and many more. The Thomson Oath Pro series runs on certified Android TV Pie 9. Customers will also get the feature to download their desired app from Google Play Store.

However, the TVs have various OTT platforms pre-installed for comfortable viewing experience. Thomson has especially taken care of the experience while developing the Oath Pro series. The TV Series supports Dolby Audio standards and has IPS LED-LCD panels. The TV remote comes with hotkeys for various pre-installed OTT platforms such as YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix. Thomson claims that the newly launched TV series has been designed in Paris and made in India.

Thomson Oath Pro Series: Pricing and Availability

Thomson Oath Pro Series has been launched in three variants which are the 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. All the three variants are available on sale on leading E-commerce platform Flipkart. As of pricing, the 43-inch of the newly launched 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 55-inch and the 65-inch variant of the Thomson Oath Pro 4K TVs are priced at Rs 32,999 and 52,999 respectively. The newly launched 4K Android Based TVs by Thomson will give a fierce competition to other television brands like Xiaomi, Vu and OnePlus.