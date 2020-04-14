Netflix Becomes the Biggest OTT Gainer Out of Quarantine Phenomena

Highlights Netflix DAU increased by 102%

Hotstar recorded a 30% decrease in total session time

Hotstar Disney+ attracted 8 million subscribers just after the launch

Since the government announced the lockdown period, OTT platforms gained significant importance as people were staying and home and relying on platforms for their entertainment. OTT streaming industry has seen an increasing curve in both the demand and profits in the entire lockdown period. Amongst all, streaming giant Netflix has become the biggest OTT gainer in the entire quarantine period. Also, it is expected that the demand for streaming platforms will increase further as the government has extended the lockdown phase for another 19 days to neutralise the threat of Coronavirus.

Netflix Users are Spending Average 8 Minutes Per Day on Platform

As per the reports compiled by KalaGato, Netflix users are spending an average eight minutes per day in the platform during lockdown period. The primary reason behind the increased demand of Netflix platform is the combination of original premium shows along with digital movies like Jaamtara, Taaj Mahal 1989 and Yeh Ballet. Also, the average daily users (DAU) and the open rate of Netflix increased by 102% and68 % respectively. It is further expected that Netflix will roll out more episodic original shows in the second phase of the lockdown period to cater to the needs of entertainment of people amid stressful times.

Hotstar Records 30% Decline in Total Session Time

Surprisingly, Hotstar, which is one the of most demanded OTT platform recorded a 30% decrease in total session time during the entire lockdown period. The major reason behind the decrease is the different content library on the platform. Also, the absence of sporting events, which is the major USP of Hotstar has been eliminated due to COVID-19 outbreak, which has further decreased the total session time of the platform. However, it is expected that with the launch of Disney+ in India, Hotstar will retain the demand as the service has attracted eight million subscribers just after the launch.

Amazon Gained 83% More DAU

Though the demand for Amazon is slightly inclined towards the negative side, the steaming platform witnessed 83% more daily average users (DAU) in the lockdown period. Also, the platform is pushing out some of the premium shows for its users to make sure they have entertaining quarantine period.