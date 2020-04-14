OnePlus 8 Pro With Quad-Camera System, 5G and 4510mAh Battery Goes Official

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Pro features a industry-leading Quad HD+ display

It is the first OnePlus phone to feature wireless charging

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

OnePlus 8 Pro has just gone official and it is the company’s best smartphone till date. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro smartphones. The Chinese company has added some major features like wireless charging, upgraded display and quad-camera system to the 8 Pro. Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a rebranded version of the Oppo Find X2 Pro with some OnePlus-esque features. Alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company also launched the OnePlus 8. Other key features of the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G support, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4510mAh battery and the usual Warp Charge 30 wired charging. Also, OnePlus partnered with Google to offer 100GB of Google One subscription at no extra cost. Continue reading to know more about the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ screen with a resolution of 3168*1440 pixels and 1300 nits of peak brightness levels. OnePlus says the screen on the 8 Pro is possibly the best one on any smartphone. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and custom MEMC chip. The display is also HDR 10/10+ ready and there’s a single punch-hole on the top left. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.

Underneath, the OnePlus 8 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. As for other hardware details, the phone offers UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Haptic Vibration 2.0. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual Mode 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The phone lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moving onto the cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP primary camera with a custom-made Sony IMX689 sensor that has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support as well. The phone features a secondary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, 3X telephoto camera with 30X digital zoom and OIS support and a colour filter camera is also present. That said, it is the first-ever quad-camera setup on an OnePlus phone.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 4510mAh battery and offers Warp Charge 30T support which is capable of charging 60% in just 30 minutes. It is also the first OnePlus phone with wireless charging support and OnePlus is calling it ‘Warp Charge 30 Wireless.’ The phone runs Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in three colour options and two storage models. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at $899 (approx. Rs 68,500) in the United States and the 12GB+256GB model costs $999 (approx. Rs 76,200). Indian launch and pricing details of the OnePlus 8 Pro are awaited.