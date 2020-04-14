OnePlus 8 Launched: Triple Cameras, 4300mAh Battery and Flagship Hardware in Tow

Highlights The OnePlus 8 sports a compact 6.55-inch display and 90Hz refresh rate

It lacks wireless charging and Quad HD+ display from the OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 also comes in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB

Alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro, Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus also announced the OnePlus 8. Coming as a direct successor to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 has some serious shoes to fill and the on-paper specs justify the increased price. Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 also supports 5G and it is coming to Verizon as well in the US. But the OnePlus 8 Pro lacks some serious features like 120Hz display, wireless charging, quad-camera system and bigger battery from the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone also sports a punch-hole display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G, Warp Charge 30T and it also comes in three colour options. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 is the best compact phone right now.

OnePlus 8: Specifications and Features

While the OnePlus 8 shares a lot of features with OnePlus 8 Pro, there are some notable changes. The OnePlus 8 flaunts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Thanks a 1080p screen, 90Hz refresh rate and 4300mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 will deliver great battery life. Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8 also has a punch-hole on the front.

As for the hardware, we are looking at Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 powering the device and it works in tandem with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks wireless charging support but comes with Warp Charge 30T support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual Mode 5G, 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also offers Haptic Vibration 2.0 similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 rocks a triple camera system on the rear comprising of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a dedicated macro lens. The camera setup on the OnePlus 8 is very much identical to that of the OnePlus 7T. On the front, the OnePlus 8 has a 16MP shooter. It also runs Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box with some new features onboard.

OnePlus 8: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 8 also comes in two variants- 8GB+128GB priced at $699 (approx. Rs 53,400) and the 12GB+256GB model will retail at $799 (approx. Rs 60,200). The OnePlus 8 will be available in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. OnePlus might reveal the Indian pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 8 very soon.