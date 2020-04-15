Airtel Home All in One Plan of Rs 1,899 Brings Broadband, Postpaid and DTH Services Together

Highlights The Rs 1,899 Airtel Home All in One plan is the premium offering

It offers a user DTH, postpaid and broadband connections under one bill

Airtel users can also avail Rs 899 and Rs 1,399 Airtel Home Plans

Bharti Airtel is finally stepping up the game in the industry to tackle Reliance Jio and its bundled offers. For the unaware, JioFiber plans start at just Rs 699 and it offers broadband, landline and a free Smart Set-Top Box to the users. However, Airtel has gone a notch higher and introduced bundled plans which combine broadband, postpaid and even DTH services of the company. Yes, we are speaking about the Airtel Home plans which the former leading telecom operator introduced recently. A total of three Airtel Home plans were introduced by the company priced at Rs 899 (DTH+Postpaid plan), Rs 1,399 (Fiber+Postpaid Plan) and Rs 1,899 (All in One Plan). These plans do not just bring services from Airtel together, but they also bring some heavy discounts to the users. Continue reading to know more about the Airtel Home All in One plan priced at Rs 1,899 in detail.

Airtel Home All in One Plan at Rs 1,899 per Month: What it Offers?

Firstly, the Rs 1,899 All in One plan in Airtel Home portfolio is the premium offering, so it brings the best options available to the users. Secondly, the price of the plan is Rs 2,720 after combining all the services, however, the company is providing 30% discount to the users which brings down the final price to Rs 1,899 excluding GST.

Moving onto the benefits on offers, Airtel Home All in One plan comes with a broadband plan of 100 Mbps with 500GB data and unlimited calling benefit. For the record, Airtel does not have any Airtel Xstream Fibre plan that offers 100 Mbps speeds and 500GB FUP limit per month, so yes, it’s a customised plan from the company. Airtel says the broadband plan comes around Rs 1,399 per month if a subscriber chooses it individually.

Next up, we have the DTH pack. Thanks to Airtel Digital TV, Bharti Airtel managed to bring these Airtel Home plans with bundled services. Users choosing the Airtel Home All in One plan will get a DTH pack worth Rs 500 that offers 140 SD/HD channels to the subscribers. It is the final charges of the pack so NCF will also be included.

And lastly, users also get a postpaid plan worth Rs 499 along with two add-on connections. The benefits of the primary postpaid connection will be 75GB data, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. The postpaid add-ons worth Rs 199 each will be offered for free and they come with 10GB data, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calls. Do make a note that the Airtel’s postpaid plan of Rs 499 does not offer any add-ons if the subscribers choose it individually.

And yes, Bharti Airtel will also provide free subscriptions of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for one year, Airtel Xstream app and ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 99 every month. Airtel will also provide free Wi-Fi router and Airtel Xstream Box at no extra cost as well to the subscribers.

Airtel Home All in One Plan: Should You Choose It?

If you ask us whether to choose the All in One plan at Rs 1,899 or not, well, we suggest you go for it. The plan brings all the services together and the benefits are also on the decent side. A 100 Mbps broadband plan with 500GB data per month is a decent option to have around and so does the postpaid plan worth Rs 499 along with two add-on connections.

More importantly, there will be only one bill for all these services and you have to pay Rs 1,899 per month along with additional taxes.