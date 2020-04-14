Google is Helping Indians to Fight Misinformation During Global Pandemic

Highlights Google is curbing the spread of misinformation

YouTube has a separate shelf for Coronavirus updates now

Google Pay is listing all the live stores nearby a user

Google is contributing to its cause to curb down the casualties that are taking place because of the Coronavirus outbreak. A few days back, Google launched a dedicated hub for informing people about the global pandemic. Now Google is helping Indians to flight misinformation during these uncertain times. Google has added a lot of features in its apps and services, which are all about spreading legitimate information. People have been forwarding fake news in social media platforms without verifying it, and it has caused panic amongst people. To counter this, Google has decided that it will take information from credible sources and then share it with the people of India.

Google Seeks Updates From Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare

Google is very determined with spreading only right knowledge and from a good source. This is why Google is working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The company is taking the ministry’s advice on what should people do to keep themselves and others around them safe. Google has updated its Search, the COVID-19 spot and YouTube in the Google Play Store, which will now present people with the new developments on coronavirus throughout India and the world. The COVID-19 website which was only launched by Google a week ago for India is already available in Hindi, English and Marathi is also going to be available in multiple other languages very soon.

Google Apps Providing Extensive Help To Indians

Google is using its applications to help in spreading accurate information. In the recent update, Google added a dedicated shelf for information related to coronavirus. In Google Maps, you will be able to view stores and restaurants which provide home deliveries and also all the nearby night shelters. With the Google Pay app, you can check which stores nearby you are open at the moment. Up till now, Google Pay has been used to donate a sum of Rs 105 crore to PM-CARES fund. Google is working hard on listing more credible information for people and in the coming time, will list more shops and restaurants which are providing their services at this time.