Bharti Airtel Unveils Work From Home Connectivity Solutions, Plans Beginning at Rs 399

Highlights Airtel has set up a dedicated website offering business users a one-stop shop for various connectivity solutions

The company has dedicated corporate plans that offer businesses various options to get its employees connected

Airtel is also offering plans for various collaboration services including plans for Zoom Video Conferencing solution

Bharti Airtel has set up a dedicated website offering corporate solutions for those businesses affected by COVID-19 lockdown. The telecom operator’s dedicated site includes special corporate plans for broadband access to plans that enable access to services like Zoom conferencing app and G Suite. Further, the company has plans for various security solutions including VPN and virtual desktop. With the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the extension of the lockdown to May 3, the plans from Airtel can come in handy for those businesses that are looking for an added connectivity option. Airtel on its website notes that the company wants to “help keep your business running.”

Airtel Corporate Plans

The dedicated corporate plans includes a corporate Mi-fi, a hotspot device plan that is priced at Rs 3,999 for 12 months, offering users 50 GB data per month along with 100 SMS.

The company offers a corporate broadband plan that offers high speed internet access with one free static IP along with a free router with the plan priced at Rs 1099. Airtel hasn’t specified an FUP limit on this plan but promises unlimited calling.

The company is also providing a data sim under a corporate connection that is said to offer 50 GB data for Rs 399. Additionally, Airtel is providing a top up plan to those corporate users with a package priced at Rs 200 per month offering 35 GB of data.

Airtel Collaboration Services for Business Users

Airtel is also offering plans for various collaboration services including audio conferencing access for Rs 999 per month valid for one access.

With most companies relying on Zoom Conferencing app to stay connected, Airtel is offering two Zoom plans including a Zoom Video Webinar plan that lets users host large scale live virtual events. The Zoom Video Webinar begins at Rs 36,000 per year. Additionally, the standard Zoom conferencing plan is priced at Rs 749 per ID.

Airtel has also noted that its regular corporate monthly plans that are priced Rs 399 and above come with bundled benefits including access to G Suite. Airtel offers four corporate postpaid plans that are priced at Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599. While most of the Airtel Thanks benefits are similar to the regular consumer benefits, the corporate benefits include access to TraceMate and G Suite solutions.