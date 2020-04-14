Tata Sky Unlimited Broadband Plans Will Have FUP Limit of 1.5TB Going Forward

Highlights Tata Sky's unlimited broadband plans now come with 1.5TB FUP limit

Airtel Xstream Fibre also has 3.3TB FUP limit on unlimited plans

Tata Sky continues to offer unlimited data broadband plans

Tata Sky is a big player when it comes to DTH services. But the company has also shifted into broadband services a while back. Founded back in 2015, Tata Sky Broadband has now expanded to 22 cities in India and are being used by many people. One of the reasons why people love Tata Sky Broadband is their plans. They are not too pricey for what they have been offering. Talking specifically about their unlimited data plan, it starts from Rs 900 and offers unlimited data for one month at a speed of 25 Mbps. There are no special offers that come with this plan. Also, the price is exclusive of 18% GST levied on it. Similarly, Airtel Xstream Fibre also has a FUP limit of 3.3TB on unlimited data plans.

Unlimited Plans To Stay But With FUP Limit

Tata Sky Broadband is going to put FUP limits on its unlimited data plans from now on. The service provides updated on its website recently that unlimited data plans will soon come with a FUP limit of 1500GB per month after which the speed will be reduced. After the 1500GB FUP limit has been reached, the data speed will drop down to 2 Mbps for the rest of the month. This restriction is going to be implemented on all of its unlimited data plans.

Decision Taken Due To Specific Reasons

Due to working from home, people’s internet consumption has increased drastically. The load on internet facilities is too heavy, and to counter it this measure has been taken. It is expected that after this restriction, the company’s bandwidth will be relieved of some stress. One important thing to note is that even though there are restrictions in place, Tata Sky hasn’t changed the pricing of their plans.

For some users, now it may seem a little expensive. Also, for users who want a landline service along with broadband, Tata Sky has hinted that they are going to be providing users with landline and give them unlimited call facilities. It will be interesting to see how the demand for Tata Sky Broadband shifts after the restrictions.

Tip: Tanay Singh