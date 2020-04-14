Apple iPhone 9 is Now Said to Be Launched as iPhone SE 2020 Next Week

Highlights Apple iPhone SE 2020 could be the final name of iPhone SE successor

It will be the only compact phone to launch in 2020 with a 4.7-inch screen

Apple iPhone 12 series launch is also on track for September

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the new name for the long-rumoured and much-awaited iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2. The successor to the iPhone SE will not be launched as iPhone SE 2020, according to a MacRumors report. Furthermore, the same report says the Cupertino giant will also launch the iPhone 12 series in September this year. In the past, it is said that the iPhone 12 series launch will be pushed back due to the current Coronavirus outbreak. Also, the iPhone SE 2020 launch was supposed to happen by the end of March, but again, it was pushed back owing to lockdown in several countries. The iPhone SE 2020 will be launched as early as next week, but there’s no official confirmation from Apple. We are expecting the company to silently introduce the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the Actual Name for iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE was one of the best and popular phones Apple ever launched. However, it has been nearly three years since the arrival of iPhone SE and a successor is overdue for a long time now. Popular analyst Jeff Pu has revealed the official moniker of iPhone SE 2020 and he also stated the phone would be launched next week. Furthermore, he also revealed the iPhone 12 series would have three phones like every year with screen sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is expected to feature a 4.7-inch screen, Apple A13 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and TouchID sensor on the front. More importantly, the iPhone SE 2020 will look a lot like the iPhone 8, but a lot of people in 2020 are looking for a compact smartphone.

The handset is also expected to start at the $399, but again, nothing is confirmed officially.