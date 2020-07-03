Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65-Inch 4K OLED with Quad-Core Processor and Variable Refresh Rate Support Launched

Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED TV in the Chinese market. The Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED comes in a black panel with wall mounting support. Not only this, but the new offering by Xiaomi has also some of the top-notch features like high refresh rate, vivid displays, enhanced audio output any many more. Currently, Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV Lux 65-inch 4K OLED in the Chinese market. Xiaomi has not announced any official date regarding the launch of the smart TV. The new 4K OLED TV by Xiaomi also supports intelligent control of Xiaomi AloT ecosystem devices.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 4K OLED: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 4K OLED measures 835.5×1448.7 and weighs 31.7 KG without the metal base. However, with the metal base, the TV weighs 36.7Kg. The Mi TV Lux comes with 4K (3840×2160) OLED display with enhanced 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the Mi TV Lux has variable support for refresh rate between 40Hz and 120Hz.

Under the hood, the TV has quad-core MediaTek Cortex A73 CPU along with Mali-G52 MCI GPU. Not only this, but the Mi TV Lux also has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. One of the most intriguing features of the Mi TV Lux 4K OLED TV is the support for 98.5 % DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1000000:1 contrast ratio.

Xiaomi also stated that the Mi TV Lux has Always-On Display feature and 178-degree viewing angles. As of audio features, the Mi TV Lux 4K OLED TV has a nine-unit speaker system which delivers a total output of 65W. The speakers also have Dolby Atmos support which will provide an immersive sound experience which will fill the room. Connectivity options of the Mi TV Lux 4K OLED include three HDMI ports, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Ethernet and optical fibre port.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 4K OLED: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 4K OLED TV is priced at CYN 12,999 (roughly Rs 1.37 lakh). The new offering by Xiaomi is just available in the single 65-inch variant. The first sale of the TV will happen today, and it has been listed on the official website of Xiaomi China. As of international launch, no official statement has been released by Xiaomi.