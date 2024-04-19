Nex-Tech Wireless Announces 5-Year Network Modernisation Initiative

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The project will involve Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson implementing state-of-the-art Core Evolution, Cloud Native solutions.

Highlights

  • Advanced 5G Core and RAN technologies to be deployed for enhanced connectivity.
  • Nex-Tech Wireless collaborates with Ericsson for a 5-year network modernisation project in Kansas.
  • Partnership to drive network efficiency and flexibility, empowering residents across Kansas.

Follow Us

Nex-Tech Wireless Announces 5-Year Network Modernisation Initiative
American regional telecom service provider Nex-Tech Wireless announced this week a transformative 5-year network modernisation initiative in partnership with Ericsson. The project will involve Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson implementing state-of-the-art Core Evolution/Cloud Native solutions by deploying Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and advanced Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies throughout Kansas.

Technology Deployment

Additionally, the initiative will see Nex-Tech adopting Ericsson's Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) and Cloud Native Infrastructure solution (CNIS) to take advantage of the latest capabilities from a range of Virtualised Network Functions (VNFs) and Cloud Native Functions (CNFs), both now and in the years to come.




Also Read: Verizon Showcases 5G Cloud Broadcasting Solution at NAB 2024

Keeping Kansans Connected

Nex-Tech Wireless states that the company remains focused on its mission to 'Keep Kansans Connected.' Through this collaboration, the company aims to bring the next evolution of technology to rural America.

This collaboration will enhance network efficiency and flexibility, facilitating smooth integration of forthcoming 5G and advancing RAN technologies, thereby empowering Kansas residents with seamless connectivity.

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech, is a Kansas-based mobile network operator offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yes, But some investment is better than none. Also as said by CEO, these funds and 18k crore FPO money…

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Faraz :

IMO, Airtel only needs to buy sub GHz ( like B8/B5 ) to have atleast 10 MHz in that. &…

Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai

Faraz :

Yes I like your detailed reply. I have noticed same in Kolkata circle. Under many metro train station, Jio 4G…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Faraz :

It's good that Airtel is sharing number of 5G customer circle by circle to attract new customer from that circle…

Bharti Airtel Surpasses 7.9 Million 5G Users Milestone in Andhra…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Thank you Rupesh for good realistic long writing on Vi and BSNL.??

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments