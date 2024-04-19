Nex-Tech Wireless Announces 5-Year Network Modernisation Initiative



American regional telecom service provider Nex-Tech Wireless announced this week a transformative 5-year network modernisation initiative in partnership with Ericsson. The project will involve Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson implementing state-of-the-art Core Evolution/Cloud Native solutions by deploying Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and advanced Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies throughout Kansas.

Technology Deployment

Additionally, the initiative will see Nex-Tech adopting Ericsson's Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) and Cloud Native Infrastructure solution (CNIS) to take advantage of the latest capabilities from a range of Virtualised Network Functions (VNFs) and Cloud Native Functions (CNFs), both now and in the years to come.









Keeping Kansans Connected

Nex-Tech Wireless states that the company remains focused on its mission to 'Keep Kansans Connected.' Through this collaboration, the company aims to bring the next evolution of technology to rural America.

This collaboration will enhance network efficiency and flexibility, facilitating smooth integration of forthcoming 5G and advancing RAN technologies, thereby empowering Kansas residents with seamless connectivity.

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech, is a Kansas-based mobile network operator offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas.