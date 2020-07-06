GPON Broadband Technology Will Enhance Your Internet Experience

PON stands for Passive Optical Networks. This kind of network was available in the mid-90s. The way technology has evolved and advanced since the mid-90s, tech of PON has matured as well. Now PON has become GPON. GPON stands for Gigabit Passive Optical Network. From the name itself you can make out that the network you get will be very fast. A fibre-optic broadband connection is used to create a point to multi-point network so users can access the all-fibre Ethernet end-point. Even at a greater distance, GPON transmits data at a very high speed and offers great bandwidth. Let’s take a look at all the benefit of a GPON network.

Benefits of a GPON Network

1. Higher Range – A conventional copper broadband connection (DSL connection) can transmit data over a range of 100 meters. But a GPON broadband connection can transmit data between 10-20 kilometres. But don’t worry, the speed doesn’t drop despite the higher distance. So ultimately, you can get higher speeds at higher distances making it a win-win for everyone.

2. Space-Saving Connection – One of the many benefits of getting a GPON network is that it lets you save ample of space. GPON fibre is a lot smaller and is a fraction of conventional copper cables. This ultimately results in lesser cabling in your building.

3. Stability and Future Proof – Usually, traditional Ethernet networks can get disrupted due to radio frequency interference. But With the optical fibre network, it is not a problem. At the same time, optical networks are future proof as well offering up to 1.6 Tb/s per fibre.

4. Security – Since GPON uses a closed circuit, it cannot be hijacked or tapped making it a very secure connection. So you can be relaxed about keeping your data encrypted and secure.

Download Speed and Upload Speed

In many cases of broadband connections, download speed is greater than the upload speed. Mostly, internet service providers set their default settings for your broadband connection in a way that your download speed is greater than your upload speed. It is nothing but normal to get 80% of promised upload speed to you. Sometimes, it is even lesser than that. The reason behind slow broadband speed is that when a lot many users use their broadband connections in the same area, the servers get busy uploading and downloading data for multiple users at the same time.

To get a symmetric internet speed both for downloading and uploading, you should get a fibre-optic broadband connection. Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) is the best fibre broadband connection that you can go for. It is advanced technology and has many advantages to it mentioned above.