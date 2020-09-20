Jio, Airtel, Vi Rs 598 and Rs 599 Prepaid Plans Compared

The rivalry between Jio and Airtel has been going on since the inception of Jio. Both the companies have time and again offered its prepaid plans in the same price range or of the same price with varied benefits to compete. But there is one more telco which has been providing prepaid plans in the same range as Jio and Airtel and that is Vi (earlier Vodafone Idea). All of these telcos provide one plan which comes in the same range. Both Airtel and Vi provide prepaid plans which come for Rs 599 and then there is one plan from Jio which comes for Rs 598. Let’s compare all of them and see which one is better.

Jio Rs 598 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 598 plan comes with a validity of 56 days. It comes with a total of 112GB data so the customer gets 2GB FUP data every day. There is no bonus data included in the plan as such some of the other Jio prepaid plans. Along with data, the customers get unlimited voice calling and 2000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. There is 100 SMS/day included in the plan along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

But this is not the only OTT benefit that you will receive with this plan. You will also get a free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP which costs Rs 399 per month.

Airtel Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 2GB daily data. This plan also comes with a validity of 56 days. It offers customers unlimited calling to any network within India. There is no FUP limit on calling with Airtel. This plan also offers 100 SMS/day. There are many OTT benefits included in this plan. But included in the OTT benefits is also a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans. With that, there is Airtel Xstream Premium, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for 1 year, and Rs 150 cash-back with FASTag.

Vi Rs 599 Plan

Vi (Vodafone Idea) also offers a Rs 599 prepaid plan. This plan comes with 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. There is bonus 5GB data included in the pack with a validity of 28 days. The customer gets Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play games on MPL and there is also Rs 75 daily discount on food orders from Zomato. But there is no OTT benefit included in the Rs 599 plan from Vi.

Talking about which plan is better. It is actually hard to compare Jio and Airtel’s plans since they offer almost the same benefits. As for Vi, it is clearly behind the prepaid plans offered by Jio and Airtel.