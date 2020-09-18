Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Price Reduced to Rs 2,999

Tata Sky has reduced the price of its Android TV STB Binge+ to Rs 2,999. Launched at Rs 5,999, the Binge+ Set-Top Box saw a price drop a few months ago to Rs 3,999. But now, the company has decided to reduce the price even further to attract new buyers. At Rs 2,999, the Tata Sky Binge+ is a really good option for the non-Smart TV users. For the unaware, the Android TV-based Binge+ allows users to watch both OTT apps and Satellite TV. Also, the best part is Tata Sky did not remove the offers and the new Binge+ connection still ships with free six months of Tata Sky Binge and three months of Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.

Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs 2,999: Should You Buy It?

The Tata Sky Binge+ is an excellent product with all the OTT apps on board. Tata Sky also included its ‘Tata Sky Binge’ app which allows users to watch catch up TV up to seven days. Since the Set-Top Box is based on Android TV, we also get a voice-enabled remote. The switching between linear TV and OTT apps is also straightforward. Very recently, Tata Sky said that it is adding a new launcher on Binge+ STB which will bring more interactive content to the users on their home screen. At Rs 2,999, the Tata Sky Binge+ should be a no-brainer purchase.

The new price drop comes on the heels of Tata Sky making its STBs in India. Yes, a few weeks ago we reported that Tata Sky’s partner Technicolor had moved the entire STB manufacturing to India. This move could’ve allowed the company to reduce the price of its Android TV STB. However, it is not yet confirmed.

Tata Sky Binge+: New Connection Offers

As you might be aware, Tata Sky has been providing free six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription with every new Binge+ connection. And the offer continues to be available. In addition to Tata Sky Binge, the new users of Binge+ will also get free three months of Amazon Prime subscription, after which the monthly price would be Rs 129. Tata Sky also hiked the price of Tata Sky Binge from Rs 249 to Rs 299 recently.

Tata Sky Binge offers free access to premium subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.