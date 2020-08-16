Tata Sky Binge+ vs Tata Sky Binge Service: Which One to Choose After Recent Price Hike?

The era of traditional Cable TV is being replaced by Android TV. People no longer want to be limited to what they can watch and how they can watch. Everyone wants their content on-demand. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 Premium have garnered the attention lot of smartphone users over the years. But for people who want to consume OTT content in their TVs, they can do so with the help of Tata Sky. Tata Sky offers two services which people can use to watch OTT content on their TVs – one is the Binge+ service and the other is Binge service. There is a difference between the two, keep reading to find it out.

Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky Binge service allows customers to watch their favourite OTT content without any hassle. It comes with an Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Sky edition). You can purchase the Binge service for Rs 299 now. Its price has increased from Rs 249 per month to Rs 299 per month. You will be able to access all the OTT apps you want to see content from through the Binge service.

But that is not all, customers also get a three month free Amazon Prime Video subscription. Other OTT benefits which will come for free with the subscription are Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, Voot Kids, SunNxt, and Hungama Play. Of course, there are many other apps which you can purchase the subscription for individually and stream your favourite content.

Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky Binge+ service offers an Android Set-Top Box (STB) to the customer. It allows people to watch both OTT content and Live TV seamlessly. To avail the service, the customer will have to pay Rs 3,999. The Binge+ STB also offers six months of free Binge service to the new customers.

One reason why Tata Sky Binge+ service is a better option for customers is that there is no hassle of switching between Live TV and OTT content. With the Binge service, customers first need to remove their existing STB’s connection from the HDMI port of their TV and then connect the Amazon Fire TV Stick to watch OTT content. They have to go with the same process all over again when they want to see Live TV.

But this is not the case with Tata Sky Binge+. It is an STB which can accommodate both Live TV and OTT content with the help of its remote. Customers can literally switch between the two by pushing a few buttons on their remote.

Tata Sky Binge service is certainly cheap and the ideal option if you want to consume only OTT content and no Live TV. But Binge+ is a better option if you want both Live TV and OTT with the added luxury of ‘convenience’.