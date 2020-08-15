Broadband Plans With 300 Mbps Speeds from Bharti Airtel, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky and Hathway

High-speed internet is required to be able to meet the need for heavy downloading and uploading. If you are in an office or in a home where there are multiple users connected to the same broadband network, then a slow speed plan would not work. It will become even slower for all of the users. One of the best broadband plans that a user can opt for if there are multiple users for heavy downloading and uploading, it is the 300 Mbps broadband plan. Bharti Airtel, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky, and Hathway all provide broadband plans with 300 Mbps speed. Let’s take a look at them.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel provides Xstream Fiber service to its customers. It is a fiber broadband connection which offers high-speed internet. It is Premium’ Xstream Fiber plan offers 500GB monthly data with 300 Mbps speed. Unlimited calling is included as a benefit as well. OTT benefits include Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream Premium. There are Airtel Thanks benefits as well. This plan costs Rs 1,499 (exclusive of taxes) per month.

Airtel Xstream Fiber is also coming out with a mesh service plan which will also offer 300 Mbps internet speed and 500GB monthly data. But to avail that offer, the user will have to purchase the yearly plan by playing Rs 25,000 (exclusive of taxes) upfront.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet provides different broadband plans in different cities of India. In Delhi, the ISP is providing its ACT Diamond plan which also has the benefit of Netflix offering 300 Mbps internet speed. The customer gets 1500GB data monthly and it comes for a cost of Rs 1,349. After exhausting the data, the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps for the rest of the month.

Tata Sky

Tata Sky offers two types of broadband plans. One is a fixed data plan and the other is unlimited data. The fixed data plan which offers 300 Mbps internet speed comes for Rs 1,470 and offers 500GB data monthly. The customer can also opt for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months plan which will give them more offers.

The second type of plan is the unlimited data plan. The unlimited data plan which offers 300 Mbps internet speed comes for Rs 1,900 monthly. Unlimited data, in this case, is limited to 3.3TB data. The customer can also opt for 3, 6, and 12 months plan in case they wish to.

Hathway Broadband

Hathway is offering a 300 Mbps internet speed plan to the users in Chennai. The plan is however only available for users opting for a 6 months or 12 months broadband plan. It comes with 1000GB monthly data which will reduce to 5 Mbps once the FUP limit is reached. The customer gets a dual-band Wi-Fi router and there are no installation fees. The 6 months plan will cost Rs 8,400 and the 12 Months plan will cost Rs 16,800.