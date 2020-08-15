BSNL Unveils 3 New 50 Mbps Broadband Plans Under Rs 700

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled three new Bharat Fiber plans with 50 Mbps speeds in its Punjab circle with and without the voice calling facility. The new plans were unveiled on the BSNL Punjab site with the plans dubbed as “200GB CS111 Monthly,” “300GB CS112 Monthly” and “PUN 400GB Monthly.” Crucially, the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan positions itself as the base plan as the operator has undercut its pricing as compared to the 100GB CUL plan. BSNL in several states has positioned the 100GB CUL plan as the base pack with the plan enabling users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 100GB. The operator caps the speed on the 100GB CUL plan to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 100GB limit. Further, the users subscribed to the 100GB CUL plan are also provided unlimited calling facility to any network across India. The 100GB CUL plan carries a price tag of Rs 499 per month.

BSNL Unveils Two New 50 Mbps Plans without Voice Calling Facility

The 200GB CS111 Monthly plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 200GB with the operator capping the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The operator does not offer voice calling facility to the users subscribed to the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan. The 200GB CS111 Monthly plan carries a price tag of Rs 490 per month.

The 300GB CS112 Monthly plan priced at Rs 590 per month enables users to browse at 50 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan, the operator does not offer voice calling facilities to the users subscribed to the CS112 plan. It has to be noted that the operator continues to offer Superstar 300GB Monthly plan in the Punjab circle with a price tag of Rs 749 per month. The Superstar 300GB Monthly plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 300GB and at 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The users subscribed to the Superstar 300GB Monthly plan are also provided unlimited voice calling facility along with bundled Hotstar subscription.

BSNL Unveils New 50 Mbps Plan with 400GB Monthly Data

Further, the PUN 400GB Monthly plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 400GB with the operator capping the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Unlike the 200GB CS111 Monthly and the 300GB CS112 Monthly plans, the operator enables users subscribed to the PUN 400GB Monthly plan to make unlimited voice calls across India. The PUN 400GB Monthly plan carries a price tag of Rs 690 per month.