Xiaomi Mi TV Users to Get Early Pass for Watching Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Xiaomi has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to launch Multiplex Banner Feature which will offer bollywood movie access two hours before the official release

By July 31st, 2020 AT 1:04 PM
    Xiaomi has announced a strategic partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to offer multiplex Bollywood movies to Mi TV users before anyone else. Xiaomi has been recently launching new features and products to help consumers in tough times and cater to their entertainment needs. The recent partnership with Disney+ Hotstar is dubbed as Multiplex Banner. Eshwar Nilakantan, who is the category lead at Mi TVs, stated that through the partnership, Xiaomi is focusing on offering first day, first-access of Bollywood movies to Mi TV-Patchwall users. The partnership with Disney+Hotstar will allow Mi TV users to watch all the latest upcoming Multiplex Bollywood movies before anyone else.

    Multiplex Banner Feature Will be Available from July 31

    The new feature has been dubbed as Multiplex Banner. All the Multiplex Bollywood movies which will be released in Disney+Hotstar will be available two hours before for Mi TV users before the actual release. For example, if a movie is scheduled to release at 8.30 PM, Mi TV users will get prior access, and they will be able to watch it at 6.30 PM before anyone else. Disney+Hotstar has already launched Dil Bechara movie free for all the Hotstar users or non-users.

    Xiaomi is Exploring More Opportunities to Bring Exclusive Partnerships to Mi TV Users

    Nilakantan also stated that Xiaomi has earlier partnered with Disney+Hotstar to offer exclusive sports content to Mi TV users. Now all the Mi Fans across the country will be able to watch first-day, first-show of Multiplex Bollywood Movies. Also, Xiaomi is exploring more opportunities to bring exclusive partnerships to Mi TV users.

    Xiaomi Patchwall 3.0 Offers Several Unique Features

    Xiaomi is continuously upgrading Patchwall 3.0 to offers a seamless experience to its users. Patchwall 3.0 allows Mi TV users to stream and search content from 23+ apps in more than 16 different languages. Xiaomi has recently partnered with Hoichoi to offer exclusive Bengali language content to its users. Xiaomi has also added various new features in Patchwall 3.0 which are Celebrity Watchlist and dedicated trending content section.

    Xiaomi Mi TV Users to Get Early Pass for Watching Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

