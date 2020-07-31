WhatsApp Web Users Finally Get Messenger Rooms With Screen Sharing Feature Enabled

WhatsApp is easily one of the biggest social media apps in the world with more than a billion active users. Back in June, the app had an active user base of 1.5 billion people. One of the reasons why it has been so successful over the years is that it keeps rolling out new updates. Another anticipated update of the app remained the ‘Messenger Rooms’ integration. Now it has finally happened. But the update has been restricted to WhatsApp Web only. There is no word on when the update will be rolled out for the mobile version of the app. Let’s take a look at how it is and how it will work.

Messenger Room Live in WhatsApp Web, How You Can Access?

If you can’t see the Messenger Rooms option in your WhatsApp Web app, then you should check if it is updated and running the latest version or not. The latest version of the app is 2.2031.4. If you want to use the Messenger Rooms, then you have two ways available in which you can do it.

The first way would be to open the app and find the down arrow kind of symbol on the top left of your screen. When you click on that, you will see an option for ‘Create a room’ clicking upon which you will be prompted to click on ‘CONTINUE IN MESSENGER’ option or ‘CANCEL’ option. When you click on the continue in Messenger option, you will be taken to your default browser and asked to log in to your Facebook account if not already. When you do that, you will be able to create a room and ask people to join by sharing the link with them.

Another way you can do so is by going to an individual chat screen and click on the attachment option. Once you do so, you will see a new option ‘Room’. Click on it and you will be asked to follow the same procedure as with the other option.

One thing to note is that the Room won’t be created on the WhatsApp app itself, but it will redirect you to the Messenger’s link in your default browser. Video calling will also support screen sharing.