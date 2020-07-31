Airtel Targeting Higher ARPU of Rs 300, Another Tariff Hike Around the Corner

Bharti Airtel reported an increased ARPU of Rs 157 from the previous quarter’s Rs 154 and is further looking to increase it

By July 31st, 2020 AT 11:27 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharti Airtel recently released its quarterly report as per SEBI guidelines. The telco reported an increased average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 157 in the Q1’21. Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said that the telco will be looking for reaching a higher ARPU mark in the coming time. This is so that the telco could ensure that it is running a sustainable business with a good and strategic business model. Vittal said that Airtel would stop working with its Chinese partners ZTE and Huawei in case there is a notification from the government. But then that would mean the telco will have to purchase the 5G spectrum from either Indian companies or from some other country, which will be quite expensive for the company.

    Tariff Hike Necessary to Ensure Higher ARPU

    Airtel doesn’t offer the cheapest plans right now. That said, Vittal noted that the tariffs have to go up even further. The only question that needs to be answered is that when is the right time to do so. Higher tariffs will ensure that ARPU of Bharti Airtel reaches Rs 200 from the current Rs 157 and then later Rs 300 as well. This will help the telco in maintaining a sustainable business model and along with that will help them in making meaningful capex expenditure.

    Vittal said that Bharti Airtel is not in a hurry for deploying 5G services. The telco believes that the current base price for 5G airwaves which is set by the regulator is not the right one, it is far too expensive than what it should be. Vittal further said that it would take years for India before it can get the 5G ecosystem which makes any impact.

    Along with that, Bharti Airtel has shut down its 3G network and services. But the telco is yet to move on from the 2G network. Vittal said that they are not in any hurry for shutting down the telco’s 2G services. Only when the revenue coming from the 2G network is very low, the company will make a decision on continuing it or not.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Web Users Finally Get Messenger Rooms With Screen Sharing Feature Enabled

    WhatsApp is easily one of the biggest social media apps in the world with more than a billion active users....

    module-4-img

    Airtel Targeting Higher ARPU of Rs 300, Another Tariff Hike Around the Corner

    Bharti Airtel recently released its quarterly report as per SEBI guidelines. The telco reported an increased average revenue per user...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Introduces Three New Shopping Schemes Including India First Student Programme

    Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its three new shopping programs  in India designed to reward existing users while...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M31s With Exynos 9611 Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,499

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Registers “Exponential Data Traffic Growth,” Expands Broadband Coverage

    module-4-img

    Airtel Changed Benefits on Recharging Prepaid Plans Under Superhero Programme

    module-4-img

    Vodafone New Rs 819 Prepaid Plan Offering 2GB Daily Data Goes Official