Bharti Airtel Manages to Beat Jio in ARPU Front, Reports Rs 157 ARPU

Bharti Airtel, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Regulations, 2015, has released the first quarter’s (April 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020) financial report. The report reflects some staggering numbers. First of all, across 16 countries, Bharti Airtel has a standing customer base of 420 million users. Total revenues of the company stand at Rs 23,939 crore which is up by 15.4% YoY. EBITDA margin of the company stands at 44.4% with Rs 10,639 crore which is up by 25.3% YoY. One of the key reflections of the report is Bharti Airtel’s digital business. As per the report, 60% of Airtel’s entire business is done through digital channels which lies within the vision of the company.

155 Million Monthly Active Users Across Airtel Thanks and Other Digital Platforms

Vittal Goyal shared that Airtel saw 155 million monthly active users across Airtel Thanks, Xstream, Wynk, and the company’s digital payment platform. Airtel is partnering up with different businesses all over the world to bring their customers cutting edge mobile network and other digital products experience. Much recently the telco partnered up with Verizon and has announced BlueJeans which is a video calling app.

Mobile revenues for Airtel grew by 18.5% YoY. This is simply because the telco could increase the average revenue per customer (ARPU) from Rs 129 on Q1’20 compared to Rs 157 on Q1’21. Bharti Airtel saw an increase in the number of 4G customers from 95.2 million to 138.3 million implying a growth rate of 45.3% in the corresponding quarter of the year.

Digital TV, the DTH business of Bharti Airtel saw a growth in revenue by 9.3% YoY on an underlying basis. The new tariff order which was rolled out has also helped the telco in increasing its revenues and market share. There is an NCF (Network Carriage Fees) charge that has been added under the new tariff order.

Digital part of the telco’s business is booming with over 1.1 million retailers in the country making payments and transacting through the Mitra app every day. The Airtel Thanks app has seen many upgrades and it is now available in over 11 languages.