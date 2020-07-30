Vodafone New Rs 819 Prepaid Plan Offering 2GB Daily Data Goes Official

Vodafone keeps on rolling out new offers with new benefits for its customers. The telco just launched another prepaid plan for customers who want a little more data than 1.5GB per day. It is the Rs 819 prepaid plan. This plan went live recently. Benefits of the new Rs 819 prepaid plan include unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS/day. There are OTT benefits included with the plan as well — Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 for a whole year and ZEE Premium subscription worth Rs 999. There are more benefits included with the plan such as a subscription to Idea Movies in addition to an extended warranty of 1 year of Mobile Shield. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Other Plans From Vodafone Which Offer 2GB Daily Data

There are more plans from Vodafone in its Truly Unlimited prepaid category which offers 2GB daily data. The thing is, these plans have been boosted with ‘Double Data Offer’ from Vodafone and thus they are offering 4GB data for now. There is no confirmation for how long this offer will stay put, but for now, it is like that.

The direct competition for the Rs 819 plan is the Rs 699 plan. This is because the Rs 699 plan also offers 2GB daily data with a validity of 84 days. Other benefits of the plan are the same. The only extra benefit the Rs 819 plan has over the Rs 699 plan is that it offers Idea Movies and one year extended warranty. Apart from that, Rs 699 plan is boosted with the double data offer and comes with 4GB data every day instead of 2GB.

Other 2GB daily data plans are Rs 299 and Rs 449 plans. Both these plans have also been boosted with the double data offer by Vodafone. So they are offering 4GB daily data. The Rs 299 plan comes with a validity of 28 days with other benefits remaining the same as of the Rs 699 plans. As for the Rs 449 plan, it comes with a validity of 56 days with other benefits remaining the same as of Rs 699 plan.

New Postpaid Plans From Vodafone

Apart from this prepaid plan, Vodafone also added two new postpaid plans to its offerings. The Vodafone RED Together M plan, which is a family postpaid plan will come with the benefit of 4 connections (1 primary user + 3 secondary users). It is priced at Rs 899 per month. There is a total of 160GB offered every month to the users out of which the primary user gets 70GB with a data rollover option of up to 200GB. All the secondary users of the postpaid connection will get 30GB with a data rollover of 50GB. There is unlimited talktime to any network of course.

The second postpaid plan is for individual users and is named RED MAX. It comes with the benefit of unlimited talktime and offers unlimited data with commercial usage policy. This plan is priced at Rs 699 per month. Both the plans introduced have OTT benefits of Amazon Prime for 1 year, Vodafone Play, and ZEE5 Premium.