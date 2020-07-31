Samsung Introduces Three New Shopping Schemes Including India First Student Programme

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its three new shopping programs in India designed to reward existing users while also enhancing the “value proposition” for Gen Z and millennial users. The company said that the three new programs would “enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are buying consumer electronics & mobile devices” on its online store. Samsung said that it had witnessed a “significant rise in traffic and sales on its online store.” The company said that the traffic to its online store is expected to hit 400 million in 2020 representing an increase of 1.4 times as compared to 2019. Further, the company said that the Samsung Shop app has grown 10 times year-to-date as compared to its 2019 traffic.

Samsung Referral Programme and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage Launched in India

Samsung said that the Referral Programme enables existing Samsung users to earn benefits up to Rs 1500 in vouchers on every successful referrals. The company said that the vouchers would be valid on the Samsung online store and that the referred users can earn up to 8% discount on purchase of devices at Samsung online store.

The Samsung Referral Programme is said to be valid on over 15 devices including smartphones, tablets and wearables.

The Samsung Shop 20K Advantage is said to offer “unmatched value” to the users of Samsung Shop app. The “World’s First” 20K Advantage Programme is said to provide an opportunity to the users to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20,000 in total value. Samsung said that the users can earn the opportunity to unlock the vouchers by registering on the app with their contact details. The company said that the vouchers would cover multiple categories including smartphones, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, smartwatches and tablets. Samsung said that each voucher will offer up to Rs 2000 shopping benefit depending on the transaction value and that the vouchers would be valid for 365 days.

Samsung Unveils India First Student Programme

The company has also launched the Samsung Student Programme, a “first-of-its-kind” online student-specific programme in India. Similar to the programs available in the countries like the US and Canada, the Student Programme enables students to access the Samsung online store through their official college email id. Further, Samsung said that the students can also access the online store through validation by an “authorized student credentials verification agency.” The Student Program is said to enable access to a “special catalogue” of products consisting of smartphones, tablets and accessories at a “special price” along with value added services such as complimentary insurance.

“The innovative programs address existing loyal Samsung consumers and first time users including the young tech savvy student community that is looking to access the latest technology across product categories,” Asim Warsi, senior vice president at Samsung India, said in the release. “For Samsung, the Online Store (Samsung.com) is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10% of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel.”