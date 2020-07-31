One thing that is really frustrating for anyone is slow internet after paying for high-speed data. It happens with everyone. There are a lot of factors behind it such as the location you are in or the kind of device you are using and more. But one major factor bending slow internet speed which not a lot of people know about is internet throttling. Some internet service providers (ISPs) deliberately limit the bandwidth for the users so that they can’t access full speed from their internet connection. But why do they do so? Keep reading ahead to find out.

Deliberate Broadband Internet Throttling by ISPs

The primary purpose of internet throttling by ISPs is to maintain a stable network connection throughout. If there are a lot of people using the internet in the same area at the same time to stream HD content online or download big files, it can create a lot of pressure on the network. This is the reason why internet plans come with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) which limits the customer to a particular amount of monthly and daily data. This is so that the internet won’t be used by just the small percentage of people who want to use it every time. It should be available for everyone in the same capacity. Another reason why ISPs do such a thing is so that they can offer higher bandwidth with premium plans for which they earn more.

How Do You Identify Broadband Internet Throttling?

One of the easiest ways of checking internet throttling is to keep checking the internet speed at regular intervals. You can use a speed test app or some other service. Note down the speed that you get at different times. If you find a pattern where the internet speed is slow and where it is high, you will understand that your ISP is throttling the internet for your connection. Ask other users who are in your area if they find a similar pattern or not. If it is like that, then the ISP is throttling the internet to maintain a stable network.

What You Can Do to Avoid Internet Throttling for Your Network?

An easy thing to do would be to use a VPN network for downloading, uploading, or browsing through the internet. ISPs won’t be able to track your actual internet usage if you use a VPN network. Thus you might just escape the bandwidth throttling. Another way you can escape internet throttling purchase a premium internet plan or high data plan which doesn’t limit your data usage to what you don’t want for a day or a month. Another way to do so is going with the best high-speed internet provider that fits all your internet activities. Ensure that they offer plans that meet your internet needs.