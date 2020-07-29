Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5

Xiaomi has teased the launch Mi TV Stick in India. The company has posted the teaser of Mi TV Stick on its social media handle and stated the device is coming to the Indian market on August 5, 2020. Earlier, Xiaomi launched the Mi Box 4K in India as the most affordable way to enjoy Android TV without actually purchasing a new Android TV. Now, Mi TV Stick will be a more accessible device which will directly compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick. Mi TV Stick has already been launched in the European market back in June.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Features and Specifications

Since the Mi TV Stick has been launched in Europe, the features and specifications of the device are available on the internet. The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is 92.4mm long and just weighs 30gram. Mi TV Stick is capable of streaming content in Full HD+(1920X1080 pixels) at 60fps. The device runs on Android TV Pie 9. For connectivity, the Mi TV Stick needs flatscreen TV with a USB port. Under the veil, Mi TV Stick has lesser 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Further, Mi TV Stick comes with a remote that supports voice control through Google Assistant as well as Chromecast for use with supported devices. The Google Play Store for Android TV is available on the device, which will allow the users to download over 5,000 apps listed in the platform. Mi TV Stick will allow the users to directly stream content from various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and many more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick: Expected Price and Availablity

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is priced at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs 3,500) in the European market. However, it is expected that Mi TV Stick will be priced lower in the Indian market as the earlier offering by Xiaomi, which is Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499. As of availability, Mi TV Stick will be launched on August 5, 2020.