Lowest Monthly Internet Plans by Broadband Service Providers Detailed

Broadband connection has become one of the most important aspects of our lives, especially at difficult times. Since the deadly Coronavirus has forced everyone to stay at home, work from home has become the new normal. Almost all big companies have announced work from home to ensure the safety of their workforce. As people are staying at homes, they are relying on an active internet connection to cater to their work and entertainment needs. There are multiple internet service providers in the market which offers affordable and cheap internet plans with high-speed data and various OTT benefits. As there are multiple offerings listed by the broadband service providers, we have detailed all the cheapest broadband plans by the renowned broadband service providers in India. Here are all the broadband plans which will offer the best benefits without burning your pockets.

Airtel Xtreme Fiber Lowest Monthly Plan

Bharti Airtel has developed an extensive catalogue of high-speed broadband plans to cater to the work and entertainment needs of its subscribers. The cheapest broadband plan of Airtel Xstream Fibre is priced at Rs 799. In the broadband plan, users get up to 100 Mbps internet speed till 150GB data. Apart from this, the plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls across India. The company also offers complimentary access to Airtel Thanks Services in the Basic plan.

JioFiber Lowest Monthly Plan

JioFiber also offers high-speed internet plans. However, all the broadband plans offered by the company comes with limited data. The lowest monthly plan of JioFiber is dubbed Bronze, and it offers 100 Mpbs high-speed internet up to 350GB. Once the high-speed data limit is over, users get 1 Mpbs internet speed. The company also offers 100GB additional data benefit to all the users who are selecting the bronze pack. Apart from this, Reliance Jio also offers unlimited voice calls along with complimentary subscription of JioCinema and JioSaavn. Users who opt for an annual subscription of JioFiber Bronze further gets additional 100GB optional bonus data.

ACT Fibernet Lowest Monthly Plan

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) has various high-speed data plans which cater to the needs of both low and heavy broadband users. ACT Fibernet plans vary as per the city. As of Bengaluru circle, ACT Swift is the cheapest plan which is priced at Rs 710 per month. Under the plan, ACT offers 40 Mbps internet speed up to 200GB. Once the data limit is over, internet-speed reduces to 512Kbps. There are no additional benefits offered by the company in Swift plan.

BSNL FTTH Lowest Monthly Plan

BSNL is one of the largest wired broadband service provider in India. The state-owned broadband provider offers various plans with 100Mbps internet speed. BSNL Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) plans offer various other benefits apart from a high-speed internet connection. Also, FTTH broadband plans vary as per the city. As of Andhra Pradesh circle, the cheapest broadband plans of BSNL FTTH is priced at Rs 430 per month. The plan offers 30 Mpbs internet speed up to 150GB data. Once the FUP is over, users get a speed of 2 Mbps. Apart from this, users also get unlimited data download along with unlimited local and STD calls.

We have covered all the lowest fibre technology-based broadband plans by leading broadband service providers Airtel, Jio, ACT and BSNL. All the readers must note that the lowest broadband plans will vary as per the city. The plans by ACT and BSNL has been listed from the Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh circle respectively.