Bharti Airtel Offering 100% More Data on Purchase of Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Bharti Airtel is offering customers who are purchasing Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max double data every day with their plans

By July 29th, 2020 AT 8:01 PM
    Bharti Airtel is offering its customers 100% more data with their plans meaning double data per day if they purchase the Redmi Note 9 or Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has launched in India and it is selling on Amazon from 12 PM today. Customers who purchase any variant of the smartphone are eligible for getting double data every day on Airtel Plans. But it is not every plan that is going to offer 100% more data. Airtel is offering two plans with 100% more data on purchase of these smartphones — Rs 298 and Rs 398 prepaid plans.

    Double Data on Rs 298 and Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

    The Rs 298 plan comes with 2GB data per day and 28 days validity, but with the offer applied, it will become 4GB data per day for 28 days. Coming to the Rs 398 plan, it comes with 3GB data per day and 28 days validity, but with the offer applied, you will get 6GB data per day. Along with that, there is unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks Benefits included.

    This offer is only applicable for the first 10 recharges or for the first 10 months, whichever is earlier. The customer will be eligible for the offer after 48 hours from the insertion of SIM on the Redmi Note 9/Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. All the customers who purchase the smartphone between the period March 15, 2020, and December 31, 2020, are eligible to avail benefits of this offer.

    The offer can be eligible only when the SIM is used on the Redmi Note 9/Redmi Note 9 Pro Max handsets. Per handset, the offer can be claimed only once. But just to clarify, per handset, the customer can recharge 10 times with this offer or recharge in the first 10 months to get the benefit.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today: Specifications

    The much-awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is finally on sale from 12 PM today. You can buy it from amazon.in. It comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens. Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The device will be available in three variants — 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 18,499, and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

