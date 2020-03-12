Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max With Punch-Hole Display and 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price and Specs

Highlights The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the second phone in India with Snapdragon 720G chipset

Xiaomi also added 5020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support to the smartphone

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a new smartphone altogether

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the latest addition to the fast-growing Redmi Note series in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which made its global debut today, is a powerful mid-range smartphone. The phone sports a punch-hole screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, Aura Balance Design, 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a separate device altogether as the company also launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro as a successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Note 9 Pro has a 5020mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charger that’s included inside the retail box itself. The phone also has an IR Blaster and it runs Android 10 out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Design and Display

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features the latest Aura Balance Design with a 3D glass back. Xiaomi says the smartphone even has a functional design. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 Cinematic Screen with a punch-hole located on the top centre. It is a step-up from the Dot Notch display we saw on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The phone also has triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5- front, back and even the camera array is protected by GG5. Similar to other smartphones launched in 2020 like the Poco X2 and the Realme 6 series, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset also has a USB Type-C port on the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. And yes, the phone also has an IR Blaster located on the top.

As for the colour options, the Note 9 Pro Max will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Hardware and Software

Xiaomi has used the Snapdragon 720G chipset on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and it is the second phone in the country to make use of the latest mid-range SoC from Qualcomm. The chipset is built on the 8nm process and it uses the latest Kryo 465 architecture. Graphics on the device will be taken care of by Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Note 9 Pro Max also has a triple card slot- support for two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card.

Xiaomi and Redmi have been teasing a phone with India’s own Navigation System NavIC. Xiaomi also said that the first device that ran NavIC was its Mi 8. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has support for India’s own Navigation System. NavIC has seven satellites within India and Xiaomi will be locking the GPS using them. Connectivity options on the Note 9 Pro Max include Dual 4G, VoLTE< VoWi-Fi, 2*2 MIMO Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Cameras

As you can see from the images, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features quad-camera on the back. The phone has a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi promises the device can deliver flagship camera experience. The phone also supports RAW photography. The addition of 5MP macro sensor means users can now shoot 2cm close up shots. To recall, the Note 8 Pro has a 2MP macro sensor and it has been now upgraded to 5MP sensor. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor has 119-degree field-of-view (FoV). And lastly, the 2MP sensor helps in capturing depth information. The 64MP primary shooter is the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 we saw on the Note 8 Pro.

On the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32MP in-display camera which is the largest ever selfie camera on a Redmi Note device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Battery

As for the battery, the handset has a 5020mAh unit along with 33W fast charging support. The Note 9 Pro Max measures 8.81mm thick which is a good thing. Xiaomi promises 20.6 days of standby time. And the 33W fast charger is included inside the box. The 5020mAh battery can be charged from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three variants- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 14,999, followed by the 6GB+128GB model at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB+128GB model is retailing for Rs 18,999. The first sale of the Note 9 Pro Max will be on March 25 across mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores.