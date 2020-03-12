Airtel Xstream Fibre Users Can Save 15% on Annual Broadband Plans

Highlights The offer will expire on March 12

Airtel Xstream Fibre Users will get free subscription of Amazon Prime and ZEE5

Fibre Users will also get unlimited local and STD calls

Airtel Xstream Fibre or widely known as Airtel Broadband has been positioned as the best private broadband service provider as it is packed with extra benefits. When it comes to time-intensive offers or unlimited calling, Airtel Xstream Fibre offers the best deals to its customers. In a recent offering, Airtel is offering a 15% discount to new Airtel Xstream Fibre users opting for annual broadband plans. However, users must note that the offer will be time-intensive and it will expire on March 12 at 11.59 PM. Whether its basic annual plan or VIP annual subscription, new users will get a 15% discount that is up to Rs 7,198 on their new Xstream Fibre Connection which is bundled with various other benefits.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Users Will Enjoy Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Subscriptions

Airtel has been pushing their users to select annual plans as these plans are packed with a bundle of benefits like high-speed connection, entertainment, information and many more. Currently, the Bharti Airtel Broadband Portfolio offers an annual subscription of Amazon Prime along with ZEE5, which are one the best video streaming platforms in India. Not only this, but Fibre users will also get free subscription of Airtel Xstream which is stuffed with great content. Furthermore, Fibre users get unlimited local and STD calls which are packed with high-speed data services by Airtel.

Netflix Benefit Vanishes from Airtel Xstream Fibre

Earlier, Airtel Xstream Fibre was the only broadband service provider which was offering free subscription of Netflix for three months to their customers. Netflix is the most lovable streaming platforms made it easier for Airtel to attract more customers towards their Annual Broadband Plans. However, the partnership of Bharti Airtel and Netflix ended, and Airtel has removed Netflix Benefits in their Annual Broadband Plans.

Vodafone REDX Rs 999 Postpaid Plan Offers Netflix Subscription for One Year

Currently, Vodafone REDX is one of the unique post-paid plans in the industry which comes with Netflix offering. While the Airtel Fibre users were getting three months free subscription of Netflix in their annual plans, Vodafone REDX offers a full one-year subscription of Netflix to its customers.