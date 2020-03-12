Massive Google Pixel 4a Hoarding Confirms Punch-Hole Display and Pricing

Highlights The Google Pixel 4a will likely be launched at Google I/O 2020

The phone will start at $399 in the United States

Key specs of the Pixel 4a include punch-hole screen and single rear camera

Google Pixel 4a has been in the news for a while. The Pixel 4a, which is expected to go official at the Google I/O 2020, has now been spotted on a massive hoarding in the United States. Similar to the Pixel 3a, the Google Pixel 4a will also start at $399 in the US and the phone can be seen sporting a single punch-hole screen on the front. The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL reached the Indian market last year at Rs 39,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively. The Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL will also come to India sometime later this year around the same launch prices of Pixel 3a series. Notably, the Pixel 4a will be the first Google smartphone to feature a punch-hole display as the Pixel 4 devices arrived with 18:9 screens on the front.

Google Pixel 4a: What We So Far

As you can see from the image above, ‘The New Google Phone’ aka Pixel 4a has a punch-hole on the front, single rear camera along with dual-tone LED flash and coloured power button on the right side. Besides the punch-hole screen, the design of the Pixel 4a is also pretty much identical to the Pixel 3a devices. This hoarding was first spotted by tipster Evan Blass.

In the past, live images of the Google Pixel 4a were leaked online hinting the same punch-hole screen and single rear camera. The Pixel 4a will also run Android 10 out of the box but it will be Android 11 beta ready out of the box.

As for the hardware details, the Google Pixel 4a will likely feature a 5.81-inch Full HD+ screen without any high refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be backed by a small 3080mAh battery which is underwhelming in 2020 as flagship smartphones are also arriving with massive batteries these days.

As for the Pixel 4a XL, there are no leaks about the handset at the moment, but we are sure it will be launched alongside the Pixel 4a.