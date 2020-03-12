Redmi Note 9 Pro With 48MP Quad-Camera Setup and 5020mAh Battery Launched, Prices Start at Rs 12,999

Highlights The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a slightly watered down version of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

It features a 48MP AI quad-camera setup on the back

The phone has a 5020mAh battery but comes with 18W fast charger inside the box

Alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the Indian market. Coming as a direct successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Note 9 Pro has massive shoes to fill. As the name itself suggests, it is a watered-down version of the Note 9 Pro Max. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a 20:9 Cinematic Screen, punch-hole cutout, Aura Balance design, triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset along with NavIC support. The Note 9 Pro has a 48MP quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being the ISOCELL GM2. Pricing of the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro does not differ a lot when compared to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It features the same Aura Balance Design and comes in the same colour options. The handset has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 Cinematic Screen with a punch-hole located on the top centre. The Note 9 Pro is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a step down from the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the camera department as the phone has a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor used by Xiaomi is the Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor which is a successor to the ISOCELL GM1 sensor we saw on several phones like the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7S. Other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree field-of-view, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. The Note 9 Pro supports Super Stabilisation on both the primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

The handset also has a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charger bundled inside the box. The phone also runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. As for the pricing, the base variant comes at Rs 12,999 whereas the top model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage comes at Rs 15,999. The first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro will take place on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and Mi Stores.