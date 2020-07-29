Aamazfit Bip S Lite Launched in India With 30 Day Battery Life for Rs 3,799

Amazfit Bip S Lite has been launched in India and it looks very much similar to that of the regular variant laughed back in June

By July 29th, 2020 AT 4:50 PM
    Amazfit Bip S was launched in India back in June. Huami is a Chinese manufacturer which makes this watch. Now the company is back in India with its latest offering, the Amazfit Bip S Lite. Since it is Lite version, it looks very much like the Amazfit Bip S. There is the same 1.28-inch transflective color TFT display in the watch. It comes with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels and on top is the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect it from damages such as scratches. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the smartwatch.

    Amazfit Bip S Lite: Specifications and Features

    First of all, it is very lightweight so it won’t feel like a burden on your hands. The body of the watch weighs 18g (without the strap) and with the strap, it will go to a maximum of 30g. A good thing is that you can even wear it while running as it is sweat proof and waterproof so no need to worry about rain as well. It is 5ATM certified which means it can survive in the water to a depth of up to 50 meters for about 10 minutes.

    The display screen has 64 RGB color gamut support and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. It is 1.28-inches in size. The Amazfit Bip S Lite comes with an always-on display. There are two sensors inside the smartwatch. First one is BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor and the second one is 3-axis acceleration sensor.

    The Amazfit Bip S Lite has Bluetooth 5.0 support. There is a 200mAh battery inside which can last up to 30 days without charging. For a full charge, it will take only 2.5 hours. All the Android 5.0 and above devices along with iOS 10 devices can support the watch.

    Amazfit Bip S Lite: Price and Availability

    The Amazfit Bip S Lite is launched in India for a price of Rs 3,799. To purchase it, customers can go to the flash sale going on Flipkart and the website of Amazfit. The smartwatch is available in three colours — blue, black, and pink. There will be another flash sale which will take place on August 3rd at 12 PM and the product will go on open sale from August 8, 8 PM IST.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

