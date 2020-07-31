Oppo Reno 4 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC and 65W Fast Charging Launches in India for Rs 34,990

Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in the global market last month. Now, Oppo has launched Reno 4 Pro in the Indian market. Oppo Reno 4 Pro features TUV Rheinland certification and it also comes with the 3D borderless design. Alongside Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the company has also launched its first smartwatch in India which is dubbed as Oppo Watch. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a special feature Oppo Relax which can be used for meditative purposes. One of the key features of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is the 65W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro measures 160.2×73.2×7.7mm and weighs 161 gram. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Also, the device has 3D curves on both edges. Under the hood, the device features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage of the device can be expanded up to 256GB using dedicated microSD card.

As of camera specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro features a quad-camera system which houses 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle-camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP mono lens. Towards the front, Oppo Reno 4 Pro features 32MP selfie camera which is placed inside the punch-hole on display. Camera features of the device include AI Portrait Mode, ultra-dark mode and many more. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by 4000mAh battery and it also comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging which can fully charge the device in just 36 minutes. Lastly, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 which offers various features like dark mode, ambient mode and many more.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 Pro in only one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is priced at Rs 34,990. The first sale of Oppo Reno 4 Pro will start from August 5, 2020 and it will be available in two colour variants which are the Starry Night and Silky White.

Oppo Watch: Features, Price and Availability

Oppo has also unveiled its first smartwatch in India which is dubbed as Oppo Watch. The watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Oppo Watch features a 3D curved 1.91-inch AMOLED display. Also, the smartwatch comes with 5 different exercise sensors. Oppo Watch has been launched in two variants. The 41mm variant of Oppo Watch is priced at Rs 14,990 whereas the 46mm variant is priced at Rs 19,990. Both the watches will go live on sale from August 10 onwards.