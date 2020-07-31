Honor 9A, Honor 9S and MagicBook 15 Laptop Launched in India: Specifications and Prices

Honor has launched three new products for the Indian market — Honor 9A, Honor 9S, and the Honor MagicBook 15. One of the specialities of Honor 9A is its huge 5000mAh battery. An interesting thing to note is that this is the largest battery offered by Honor with any of their smartphones ever. None of the smartphones, 9A or 9S are 5G phones, they will be able to support 4G LTE. Honor’s first laptop, MagicBook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FullView display with 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Another thing that a lot of people might like with the Honor 9A is its 3.5mm headphone jack. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of all these products.

Honor 9A: Specifications and Features

Starting with the screen, there is a 6.3-inch HD Dew Drop Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It also has TUV Rheinland certified eye comfort mode. The speakers on the smartphone produce an output of 88db and offer a more immersive sound experience. There is 3GB RAM +64GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The Honor 9A weighs 185 grams, making it one of the lightest smartphones in the market with a 5000mAh battery. It is 9.04mm thick. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack making it convenient for music lovers who want to use wired headphones for convenience.

Coming to the camera of the device, there is a triple camera setup in the rear where the primary camera is a 13MP lens paired with a 5MP super-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera comes with an 8MP lens. But the highlight of the Honor 9A is its 5000mAh battery.

Honor 9S: Specifications and Features

The Honor 9S comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. It also comes with the eye comfort mode which is TUV Rheinland certified. It has the Dark Mode based on Android 10. It comes with an internal storage of 32GB but you can expand it up to 512GB with a microSD card slot. There is a single camera in the rear with an 8MP primary lens with support of panorama and beauty mode. There is a 5MP front camera for selfies. Another noteworthy feature of the device is that it supports face unlock. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset as well.

Honor MagicBook 15: Specifications and Features

The Honor MagicBook 15 is a very compact laptop. It is very thin and light and easy to carry. It weighs only 1.53 KGs. There is a 2 in 1 fingerprint power button just like the new MacBook models. Bezels on top of the screen are 5.3mm in size only making it look ultra-slim. It is powered by the AMD RyzenTM 5 3500U mobile processor. With the 65W fast charging support, in just half an hour, the laptop will charge up to 53% from 0%. The charger is a Type-C connector. On a single charge, the laptop can run up to 6.5 hours.

Honor MagicBook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with eye comfort protection. The webcam camera is a pop-up camera which is not offered by any of the laptops in India currently. It is located on the keyboard and it will only come out when you need it improving your privacy levels.

There are multiple ports — USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, USB 3.0, and a Type-C port. It will come with pre-installed with Windows 10. File transfer between two devices (MagicBook 15 and Honor phone) will be very seamless with Honor Magic-link 2.0. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Honor 9A, 9S and MagicBook 15: Pricing and Availability

The Honor 9A with 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage has been launched for a price of Rs 8,999. It will be available in Phantom Blue colour. Coming to the Honor 9S with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, it has been launched for a price of Rs 5,999. It will be available in Blue colour. The MagicBook 15 has been launched for a price of Rs 39,990.

The Honor 9A will be available on Amazon from August 6, 11 AM. The Honor 9S will be available on Flipkart from August 6, 12 PM. The MagicBook 15, it will be available from August 6 as well on Flipkart at 12 AM.