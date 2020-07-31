BSNL Introduces Rs 147 Plan with 10GB Data, Withdraws Multiple Plans and Services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai circle on Thursday introduced a new Rs 147 voucher with multiple benefits including 10GB data on the occasion of 74th Independence day. The operator is also offering additional validity on multiple vouchers including the Rs 1999 plan. Further, BSNL also announced that various vouchers including the Patanjali plans are being withdrawn from the market. The operator said that the introduction of new plans and additional benefits would be effective from August 1, 2020, while the removal of plans and services are in effect from July 31, 2020.

BSNL Introduces Rs 147 Plan with 10GB Data Benefit

The state-run PSU on Thursday introduced a Rs 147 voucher in the Chennai circle with unlimited local and STD calling at home and on national roaming. The operator said that the unlimited calling will be applicable till 250 voice minutes per day with BSNL charging users at base tariff beyond 250 minutes.

Additionally, the Rs 147 voucher offers 10GB data to users along with free BSNL tunes with the voucher said to be valid for 30 days.

The operator also announced that the Rs 1999 plan now offers an additional validity of 74 days to those users who recharge between August 1 to August 31, 2020. The Rs 1999 plan offers multiple benefits to users including unlimited local and STD calling till 250 minutes per day along with high speed data till 3GB per day for 365 days. With the additional validity offer, the users will now receive a total validity of 439 days from August 1.

BSNL also said that the Rs 247 voucher will provide an additional validity of six days between August 1 to August 31, 2020. The Rs 247 voucher provides unlimited calling facility and 3GB daily data for 30 days. In a separate release, BSNL highlighted that the Rs 247 voucher will now provide access to Eros Now service along with complimentary BSNL tunes service.

The operator highlighted that the bundled packages on the Rs 1999 voucher and Rs 247 voucher including access to Eros Now services would only be applicable for the original validity period.

Further, BSNL said that the Rs 429 pack dubbed as “Digital India Plan” would also offer access to Eros Now service. The Digital India plan enables users to browse high speed data till 1GB per day along with unlimited local and STD calling for 81 days.

BSNL said that the username and password details of the Eros Now service will be shared with the users of the Rs 429 plan and the Rs 247 plan through an SMS. The operator also said that the SMS will contain a download link for the app. However, BSNL said that the users activating the Rs 429 plan voucher through self care SMS will not receive the access to the Eros Now service.

BSNL Withdraws Multiple Plan Vouchers Across Tamil Nadu

The operator on Thursday said that multiple vouchers including the Patanjali plans are being withdrawn from July 31, 2020. BSNL introduced multiple Patanjali plans in mid 2018 including an Rs 144 plan that enabled users to make unlimited calls and browse 2GB data along with 100 SMS. The operator also offered two other vouchers namely Rs 792 voucher and Rs 1584 voucher that provided 180 days and 365 days validity. It was said that the existing Patanjali users are permitted to recharge with any other plan voucher available in the Chennai circle.

Additionally, the operator announced that the Rs 551 voucher along with the Rs 349 and Rs 447 vouchers will be withdrawn from July 31, 2020.

The Rs 551 data voucher enabled users to browse high speed data till 5GB per day for 90 days with the operator restricting the speed to 80 Kbps upon reaching the limit. It has to be noted that BSNL has recently introduced a Rs 599 voucher that offers unlimited voice calling facility and 100 SMS along with the identical data benefits as with the Rs 551 voucher.

The Rs 349 voucher with a validity of 64 days offered unlimited local and STD calls along with 1GB daily high speed data and 100 SMS per day.

Further, the Rs 447 voucher offered unlimited local and STD voice calls along with free incoming on national roaming and daily high speed data till 1GB. The Rs 447 voucher had a validity of 84 days and also offered free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT).