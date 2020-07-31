Jio to Use VoNR Technology for Voice Services on Future 5G Network

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is gearing up to launch 5G network in India using homegrown technologies and solutions. The company has revealed that its telecom arm, Reliance Jio will deploy voice over new radio VoNR tech to offer services on the future 5G network in India. As reported by ET Telecom, Jio Platforms have already developed its own IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) which is the backbone of its VoLTE services and handles 10 billion minute calls over a daily basis. Jio Platforms have also developed an end-to-end suite of products and platforms including the radio and core components. All the products are being made in India.

VoNR Services Will Power 5G Network in India

Kiran Thomas, who is the president of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) stated that IMS for 4G networks is backward compatible and it will work with the 5G network. He also stated that voice over new radio (VoNR) services would be used instead of VoLTE to power the 5G network. However, as the products built by the company are backward compatible with the 4G network, VoLTE services will be used without any hassle in the same equipment.

Also, the company is waiting for the 5G spectrum to start its first 5G trials in India using homegrown technologies and solutions. Jio has already developed the full 5G slack, and it has replaced various 4G equipment with its own developed technologies. Now, the company is in a position to test its own solution in 5G trials in India and distribute the complete end-to-end solution to other telecom operators globally after the successful trials in the country.

Jio Platforms Will Offer Digital Solutions to Various Businesses of Reliance

Kiran Thomas further stated that Jio platforms is developing the entire technologies and solutions to bring 5G in India. Also, Jio platforms is developing intellectual property, and homegrown solutions which will support Reliance Jio and various business were Reliance Industries have made its space.