VIDEO: VoWi-Fi and VoLTE Differences and Technology Explained

While a few years ago, VoLTE was the hottest technology in the telecom industry, now it happens to be VoWi-Fi. The underlying technology between both of these technologies is the VoIP. However, it still begs the question as to which of these two is a better technology for calling. How do the two technologies differ and what new feature and facilities, does the VoWi-Fi technology bring for the consumers. We discuss all of this in our video.

We have also featured one of our experts Shahnaz at the end of this video! Do Hit the Subscribe Button.