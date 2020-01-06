The DTH industry is a very highly penetrated one with at least a single DTH connection in most households. However, this big industry in 2019 went through a rather big shock as the Trai tariff regime eroded around 18.8 million subscribers. The subscribers in the industry had to pay 25% more monthly rentals thus pushing them towards the OTT applications. This led to a loss of subscribers. We discuss the impact of the Trai tariff regime and how did this happen, and all of that in this video!

However, a big hand in this massive slump of the DTH industry was because of the other OTT applications too. Apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar were some other factors which influenced the people’s decision of giving up on their DTH connections.

Recently, in 2020, Trai has introduced changes to the new tariff regime in India. This means that some of the drawbacks of the Trai tariff regime will be patched up and hopefully the bills of the subscribers will improve. The new changes in the DTH rules bring better NCF, multi TV policy and more for the subscribers.

