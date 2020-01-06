RedmiBook Trademark Hints Towards Likely India Launch in Coming Months

Highlights Xiaomi has recently launched the RedmiBook 13 in China a few days back

Xiaomi could launch the Redmi K30 in India which has currently debuted in China

The RedmiBook 13 comes with Core i5 processor

The laptop market is another lucrative front for the OEMs right now. There are very few players who are dominating the playing field. However, if there is one brand which is known for dipping its toes in all the waters, then it is Xiaomi. The OEM has already launched its laptop and notebook series in China before under the name of RedmiBook. Now, it seems that the manufacturer is readying itself to launch the laptop series in India as well. How do we know that? Well, there is ample to know about this from the trademark application which Xiaomi has filed on the Intellectual Property Website. This website which is used for filing for trademarks and patents falls under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. As per this Intellectual Property Website of India, Xiaomi had filed for the trademark of the name RedmiBook back in April 2029, and this trademark is valid till 2029.

RedmiBook Entry to India

The Redmi names no introduction in India, as the vast majority of the population as much as one in every third person uses a Xiaomi phone in India. As such, the Xiaomi sub-brand has been known as one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in India. However, a while ago in China, Redmi also ventured into manufacturing laptops, routers and speakers. On the Indian Intellectual Property Website, the ‘RedmiBook’ brand is registered with the application number 4158961. As per the information on the website, the trademark will be valid until April 26, 2029. It is worth noting that the listing was first spotted by 91mobiles. Now there is no news whatsoever about when Xiaomi could be launching the RedmiBook laptop series in India.

RedmiBook 13 Specifications

In China, Xiaomi has launched the RedmiBook under the Redmi brand last month only. The Redmibook 13 debuted in China alongside one of the hottest smartphone releases by Xiaomi last year, the Redmi K30. As per the information available on the laptop and the launch which happened in China, we know that the RedmiBook 13 comes powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processor. Apart from this, the RedmiBook 13 also features a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 89% screen space. Also, the RedmiBook 13 is slated to give 11 hours of backup on a single charge. As for the pricing, the price of the RedmiBook 13 has been set at CNY 4,199 (about Rs 42,300) that includes the Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. We can see that with the specs that the RedmiBook 13 packs if it launches in India, it would go against the other brands like Dell and HP, which currently dominate the Indian laptop market in this price range. However, the edge in the case of RedmiBook would be its competitive pricing.

Redmi K30 and Mi Watch Color Could Make Way to India

Apart from the RedmiBook 13, there are a couple of other products under the Redmi and the Mi banner which have already been launched in China but not in India. However, there is a chance that these devices might be launched in China after a while. One of such devices is the Redmi K30 which has comes with 5G support. The 5G variant of the Redmi K30 has been launched for 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,500), while the 4G variant starts at 1599 Yuan (approx. Rs 16,400). Another of the device which has been launched under the Mi brand is the Mi Watch Color. There is also no news about when these products would come to India.