India Goes on Offence Against VLC Media Player

The VideoLAN project's VLC media player, one of the most widely used media player programmes and streaming video servers, is prohibited in India. VLC Media Player was reportedly prohibited in India, according to a claim by MediaNama, however this occurred about two months ago. However, it ought to still be operational if you have the programme installed on your device. In the meantime, no information concerning the restriction was made public by either the corporation or the Indian government.

According to some reports, VLC Media Player has been outlawed in the nation because Cicada, a hacker group backed by China, utilised the platform to conduct cyberattacks. Security specialists just recently learned that Cicada, as part of a protracted cyberattack campaign, was utilising VLC Media Player to distribute a malicious malware loader. The corporation and the Indian government did not formally announce the banning of the media platform because it was only a soft restriction. The limitations of Twitter are still being discovered by some users. A screenshot of the VLC website showing the website has been prohibited as per order Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000 was tweeted by a user going by the name of Gagandeep Sapra.

The country now forbids access to the VLC Media Player website and download link. Simply put, this indicates that nobody in the nation is able to use the platform for any kind of employment. Users that have the programme loaded on their device appear to experience this. VLC Media Player allegedly has a ban on all significant ISPs, including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea, and others.

Hundreds of Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Camscanner, and others, were outlawed by the Indian government in 2020. In fact, the newly withdrawn BGMI version of PUBG Mobile from the Google Play store and Apple App store has also lately been banned in India. The government decided to restrict these apps because it thought the platforms were transmitting user data to China. Notably, a Chinese corporation does not support VLC Media Player. It is created by the Paris-based company VideoLAN.