India Goes on Offence Against VLC Media Player

Reported by Palak Sharma 4

India has outlawed VLC Media Player, however this was done almost two months ago. No information on the ban has been made public by either the company or the Indian government.

Highlights

  • In India, the VLC media player is forbidden.
  • According to reports, VLC Media Player was outlawed in India almost two months ago.
  • No information on the ban has been made public by either the company or the Indian government.

Follow Us

VLC Media Player

The VideoLAN project's VLC media player, one of the most widely used media player programmes and streaming video servers, is prohibited in India. VLC Media Player was reportedly prohibited in India, according to a claim by MediaNama, however this occurred about two months ago. However, it ought to still be operational if you have the programme installed on your device. In the meantime, no information concerning the restriction was made public by either the corporation or the Indian government.

According to some reports, VLC Media Player has been outlawed in the nation because Cicada, a hacker group backed by China, utilised the platform to conduct cyberattacks. Security specialists just recently learned that Cicada, as part of a protracted cyberattack campaign, was utilising VLC Media Player to distribute a malicious malware loader. The corporation and the Indian government did not formally announce the banning of the media platform because it was only a soft restriction. The limitations of Twitter are still being discovered by some users. A screenshot of the VLC website showing  the website has been prohibited as per order Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under IT Act, 2000 was tweeted by a user going by the name of Gagandeep Sapra.

The country now forbids access to the VLC Media Player website and download link. Simply put, this indicates that nobody in the nation is able to use the platform for any kind of employment. Users that have the programme loaded on their device appear to experience this. VLC Media Player allegedly has a ban on all significant ISPs, including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea, and others.

Hundreds of Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Camscanner, and others, were outlawed by the Indian government in 2020. In fact, the newly withdrawn BGMI version of PUBG Mobile from the Google Play store and Apple App store has also lately been banned in India. The government decided to restrict these apps because it thought the platforms were transmitting user data to China. Notably, a Chinese corporation does not support VLC Media Player. It is created by the Paris-based company VideoLAN.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments