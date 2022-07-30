Twitter Blue Subscription to Get More Expensive

Twitter, a popular micro-blogging platform, is going to increase the subscription price of its Blue plan. Right now, Twitter Blue is available for $2.99 per month. But that will be increased by 66% to $4.99. This could be because the company finding it hard to earn big revenues. The development was shared by CNET, which claimed that Twitter sent an email to its Twitter Blue subscriptions telling them that the subscription price for the service was going to go up.

A Twitter spokesperson said that initially, the service was made available to the users at a cost that was as low as possible. But since then, the company has gathered a lot of feedback and refined the service. Thus, it would account as the right time to make an upward move in the pricing of Twitter Blue.

Twitter is working on multiple new developments for its Blue service. It is a premium feature that's not available for users globally. With Twitter Blue, users get access to premium features such as the ability to undo a tweet and read ad-free news articles.