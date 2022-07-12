Twitter Unmention Feature Rolling Out Now

The Unmention tool, which gives users more control over who can tag them on the network, has finally been enabled on Twitter. Through its official Twitter account, the corporation has announced the installation of the new feature. Users can now remove their tags and quit an ongoing conversation on the platform. Here is all the information you require on this feature and how it functions.

Twitter Unmention Feature

The new option is helpful because there are instances when users don't want to participate in certain conversations, and it is unpleasant when they receive pointless notifications when a tweet in which they are tagged has a lot of replies. The platform has confirmed that all users are receiving the feature.

Any tweet in which you were mentioned can be easily deleted. Users only need to tap the three-dot menu that is visible in the top right corner of every tweet. You have the choice to "Leave this conversation" here. To remove oneself from a tweet, you only need to touch on it. Remember that Twitter doesn't hide your name from that tweet; it will still be available for viewing. Simply put, one will stop receiving notifications for that specific tweet, and nobody will be able to visit your profile by clicking on a Tweet that contains your name. Simply put, tweets that contain your username will no longer be tagged.

You won't get any further notifications for that tweet after you leave a particular conversation, but you can manually open the tweet to read the comments. Additionally, if you choose the leave chat feature, nobody will be able to bring up the conversation again.

All devices will now have access to the feature. If you haven't gotten it yet, you should in the next few days. According to Twitter, the most recent change will enable users to unfollow themselves if they don't want unneeded attention.

Additionally, the microblogging platform is apparently developing a new "Safety Mode" that will assist in preventing trolls from showing up in your mentions. According to a CNET story, the Safety mode would enable you to block trolls as the feature actively looks for them. The feature is presently in beta testing and not all regions have access to it.