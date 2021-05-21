Xiaomi’s Tweet Confirms Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition in the Works

The smartphone market across the globe is becoming one of the most competitive markets in the world. Under this market, there are sub-segments that smartphone manufacturers compete in to capture the majority of the market share The budget segment has established itself as the most competitive segment as customers are constantly looking for value for buck smartphones in the market.

Xiaomi has been the leader in the budget segment in various markets like India where the price is a sensitive factor while making purchasing decisions. Amongst its portfolio, the Redmi series has been the key contributor to the budget segment smartphone sales. The Redmi Note 8 was one such device launched in 2019 that has moved quite a few heads. Owing to some leaks a few days back, it was rumoured that Xiaomi is working on a new version of the Redmi Note 8 for 2021.

Xiaomi recently tweeted that the company had sold 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8. Along with the sales statistics of the device, it also officially revealed that the company is working on the new 2021 Edition of the Redmi Note 8. In 2021, Xiaomi is offering its Redmi Note 10 series devices which makes the relaunching of the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition a surprising decision. It seems like Xiaomi wants to enjoy the popularity that Redmi Note 8 still holds to make an extra few bucks by relaunching it in a new avatar.

More on the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition

Although officially Xiaomi has only confirmed the existence of the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition, there have been a few leaks about the device since it was spotted in an FCC website listing and a Bluetooth listing after it had received the Bluetooth SIG certification a couple of days back.

Kacper Skrzypek, a leaker, has spotted a Xiaomi device on the FCC website with model number M1908C3JGG, which was believed to be the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition. The listing revealed that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with an internal memory of 128GB. The listing also revealed that the smartphone would run on a 4,000mAh battery supported by a 22.5W fast charging. The Bluetooth listing had unveiled that the phone would run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box and will have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Redmi Note 8 2021 edition is expected to sport a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. It will have a water-drop style notch situation. According to another report, the phone would come in two variants- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Markets in which Redmi Note 8 2021 will launch

Xiaomi is reported to be developing the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition for select markets. These markets would include countries like Russia and EU. The tweet for the launch of the device was made by Xiaomi’s global Twitter account which makes it certain that the phone will launch in Europe. However, there is still no official update by Xiaomi on its India launch yet.