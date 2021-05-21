Tecno Spark 7 Pro to Launch on May 25 in India

Tecno is soon going to launch the Tecno Spark 7 Pro in India. The company will place it as a superior model of the Tecno Spark 7 and the Spark 7P. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark 7 Pro had already launched globally last month. Now, on May 25, the company will bring it to India as well. The Tecno Spark 7 is already available in the Indian market. The device is expected to come with a huge battery and sport a MediaTek processor. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications and price of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Based on the variant that launched globally, we can expect that the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 7 Pro will come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device will run on HiOS 7.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For pictures, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, depth sensor, and an AI lens. For selfies and video calling, the device sports an 8MP sensor at the front. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. For additional security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear, and the dimensions of the device are 164.9 x 76.2 x 8.8mm.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Price (Expected)

The Tecno Spark 7 Pro launched in three variants in the global market. The first variant with 4GB+64GB followed by 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. We expect all the variants to make it to India as well. Further, the device might come in four different colours, including – Spruce Green, Alps Blue, Magnetic Black, and Neon Dream.

Based on the pricing strategies of Tecno in the past, we expect that the Tecno Spark 7 Pro will start at Rs 10,000 or Rs 11,000 for its base variant and cost around Rs 14,000 or Rs 15,000 for its high-end variant. We will get to know the exact price only on May 25. It can become a good competition for the Redmi Note 10 and the Realme 8 series.