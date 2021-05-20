Redmi Note 10 5G Series Design Teased With May 26 Launch Date

Xiaomi took to its Weibo handle today to release an official poster of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 5G series. The poster was merely a design tease of their new phone with the details of its launch date and time

By May 20th, 2021 AT 12:52 PM
    Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi has released its Note 10 series in India in March of this year. This was the latest addition to the Note series for the smartphone manufacturer. With other smartphone manufacturers building and releasing 5G compatible phones in the market, a 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 series was well anticipated.

    Xiaomi took to its Weibo handle today to release an official poster of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 5G series. The poster was merely a design tease of their new phone with the details of its launch date and time. According to the poster The Redmi Note 10 5G series is said to launch on May 26th at 2:00 PM (local time) in China.

    More on the Redmi Note 10 5G series

    According to some reports, in China, the Note 10 5G series would constitute three handsets – The vanilla Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro 5G and Note 10 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone teased in the official poster seems to be the Vanilla Note 10 5G. This prediction comes as the smartphone matches with a TENAA image of Xiaomi’s phone with Model Number M2103K19C. This model number was certified by China’s TENAA authority back in the month of March.

    The M2103K19C model handset, which could very likely be the Vanilla Note 5G model by the looks of it, has a 6.5inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. It sports an 8MP front camera and a 48MP triple rear camera setup. A 2.2 GHz octa-core processor will power the smartphone along with 4GB/ 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone would run on a 4,900mAh battery supported with 22.5W fast charging.

    More on the M2103K19C handset

    In terms of security, the smartphone would rock a side-facing fingerprint sensor. It will come with the latest Android version 11 out of the box. The specs of this handset match exactly with those of the Redmi Note 10 5G global version. The Redmi Note 10 5G global version features the Dimensity 700 chip. As the specs match between these two phones, it could be possible that Xiaomi is planning to launch the same handset in China as well.

    A few things we know about the Note 10 Pro and Pro+ 5G models

    If some recent leaks are to be believed, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G model will feature the Dimensity 900 SoC chipset. This chipset was launched by MediaTek just a week back. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G model is said to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 chipset.

