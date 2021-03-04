Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro and 10 Pro Max Launched in India, Price and Specifications

The much anticipated Redmi Note 10 series has finally launched in India. There are three devices in the series, namely Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 series is the successor fo the Redmi Note 9 series. All three devices come with a big full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and support very high brightness. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro max has launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It supports HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display of the device is protected with the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. It will be one of the first devices of Xiaomi, which is slated to get the MIUI 12.5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card).

In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera sensor paired with a 5MP Super Macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app of the device will support Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode (first time on Redmi Note series), Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode, and Dual Video Mode. At the front, there is a 2.96mm in-display punch-hole housing the 16MP selfie lens.

It is a 4G supportive device that packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for a 33W fast-charger in the box.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three colours – Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has similar specifications to that of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes with the same 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display with support for 1200 nits max brightness and HDR10 support.

In the camera department, there is a 64MP quad-camera setup with a 5MP super macro sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a 5,020mAh battery inside the device with support for 33W fast-charging. It will be available in the same colours as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It further has a covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card). It will run on MIUI 12 out of the box based on Android 11 and will also get the MIUI 12.5 soon.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera app of the device also supports Night Mode for better pictures at low-light conditions. At the front, there is a 13MP sensor for selfies in the 3.54mm punch-hole cutout.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 33W fast-charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security.

It will be available in three colours – Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Price

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been launched in three different memory variants. The first variant with 6GB+64 GB is priced at Rs 18,999. The second variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 19,999, and the third 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has also launched in the same three memory variants. Its 6GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999, then its 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and its third variant with 8GB+128GB variant is priced Rs 18,999.

Lastly, the vanilla Redmi Note 10 has been launched in two different memory variants. The first variant is 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 11,999, and the second variant is 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 13,999.

All three devices, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10, will be available on the official website of Mi India, Amazon India, and with the company’s retail partners.

The first sale of Redmi Note 10 will go live on March 16. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale from March 17, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale from March 18, 2021.