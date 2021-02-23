Redmi Note 10 Series to Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors

Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi Note 10 very soon in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the series will launch with devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The report from Mobile91 suggests that the three devices in the series – Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max, all will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processors. There is a strong chance that Xiaomi uses the Snapdragon 720G, 765G, and 768G SoCs in the three devices going to launch soon; more details on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications (Expectations)

Some specifications about the devices have already been confirmed by Redmi. All the smartphones in the series are expected to launch with a punch-hole display and support for high-refresh rates along with IP52 water and dust resistance.

There will be a covering of Corning Gorilla Glass on top of the screen, and the back of the body will have a premium build. The posters from Xiaomi suggest that the devices in the Redmi Note 10 series will come equipped with large batteries that would be able to last all day long.

Xiaomi has further confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 devices will come with enhanced haptic feedback. Adding to this, the Redmi Note 10 Pro might even come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Now Xiaomi has confirmed that all of the devices in the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipsets. Which chipsets these are is still not confirmed. There is a chance that Xiaomi rolls out one or two of the variants with 5G support as well.

According to the previous rumours, the vanilla Redmi Note 10 is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 64MP quad-camera setup, support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 6GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage.