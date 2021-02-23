DoT Confiscates 70 Illegal Signal Repeaters Across the Capital

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has confiscated 70 signal repeaters across Delhi. It was done by the telecom department’s wireless wing called – Wireless Monitoring Organization along with local authorities and International Monitoring Station. According to a PTI report, a total of 70 illegal signal repeaters were brought down, and 18 notices were served to the individuals and establishments in Connaught Place and Hauz Khas from February 18 to February 22, 2021 — more details on the story ahead.

DoT Removed 400 Illegal Signal Repeaters in 2020

In 2020, the telecom department got rid of approximately 400 illegal signal repeaters or boosters. The department started an awareness drive from February 18 to 22, focusing on illegal signal repeaters, which are one of the biggest cause of call drops and lower quality mobile network connectivity.

Devendra Rai, IRRS, Engineer-in-Charge of Wireless Monitoring Organization, DoT, said that people voluntarily surrendered the repeaters. For unaware, the use of signal repeaters or boosters has been deemed illegal in India.

People aren’t even allowed to sell it to others. If found guilty, the person would be subject to a punishable offence according to the Indian Telegraphy Act, 1885 and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

Owners who have installed such signal repeaters at their homes will also have to pay heavy penalties for their actions. In December 2020, DoT even asked all the e-commerce websites in India to remove the listings of signal boosters or repeaters from their platforms.

In the last few years, DoT has been actively searching and confiscating signal repeaters/boosters from commercial buildings and homes. People usually install these devices to get better connectivity, but in turn, they damage the overall network quality that other people in their area receive.

Thus the use of signal repeaters/boosters is not legal in India. Anyone in possession of such a device should voluntarily surrender it to the concerned department or switch it off.