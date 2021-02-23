How to Check JioFiber Service Availability At Your Location?

JioFiber, the broadband arm of Reliance Jio, is planning to add new subscribers in the coming financial year to offer an array of services and benefits. JioFiber offers multiple broadband plans which cater to the needs of both individuals and businesses. Whether you are a die-hard gamer or creator, JioFiber broadband plans will cover your needs with high-internet speed ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps. Many users face trouble while looking out for Jio’s broadband connectivity in their area. JioFiber broadband plans are available around the nation, yet, there are some places where JioFiber services are not offered. Follow the article till the end to know whether JioFiber service and broadband plans are available at your location or not.

Steps for Checking JioFiber Plan Availability at Your Location

To check JioFiber availability at your location, visit the official website of Reliance Jio. You will see multiple options such as find a store, plans, and book now option on the website. Tap on the book now option located at the top-right corner. Once clicked, you will be directed to the registration page.

To generate OTP, enter your name and official mobile number. Verify the code and fill another form. In the following form, you will be asked to fill in the full address along with your email address. Once all the details are shared, the website will inform you whether JioFiber services are available at your location or not.

If the services are not available at your location, the company will give you a notification for when JioFiber services are deployed in your area.

JioFiber plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 8,499. All the plans offer unlimited high-speed internet data and ship with multiple benefits. The plans also offer an over-the-top (OTT) subscription of top content providers like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and more. It is expected that JioFiber will cross the 2 crore users mark by the end of this year.